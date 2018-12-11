Woman remains in hospital after motorbike crash on busy Sheffield road 

A woman remains in hospital today after she was hit by a motorbike on a busy Sheffield road.

The 75-year-old pedestrian was left fighting for life in a crash with a white KSR Moto motorcycle on Handsworth Road, opposite the junction with Fitzalan Road, on the carriageway heading towards the Parkway in Handsworth.

Handsworth Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the incident, which happened on Friday, December 7, at 12.20pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said the woman remains in hospital in a serious condition today.

The force added this is not being treated as a hit-and-run incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.