A woman has been sent to hospital for treatment, after she was rescued from a house fire in South Yorkshire.

Firefighters were called out to extinguish a fire that had broke out on the ground floor of a property in John Street, Wombwell at around 8.40pm last night.

The woman was rescued and taken for treatment.

Three appliances and a fire officer were sent to the scene.

The fire service left the scene at around 11pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.