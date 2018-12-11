Woman sexually assaulted by man on bus in Sheffield

A police probe is under way after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man on a bus in Sheffield.

The victim was travelling on a 52a service bus along Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre when a stranger sat next to her and sexually assaulted her.

He got off the bus in Darnall and the woman later reported the incident.

Police officers investigating the assault, which happened at around 11pm on Friday, December 1, are reviewing CCTV footage.

In a Facebook post, the victim wrote: “It’s taken a lot for me to write this for people to see, but I thought I would share it with people just to warn people that they’re not safe anywhere. “I’m not usually one to share personal stuff on here, but on Saturday night at around 11pm (December 1) I was on 52a bus and not long after I got on, a man in his mid-late 40s with strawberry blond hair, wearing denim jeans and a thick black winter coat, got on the bus after me.

“The bus wasn’t too full so I put my bag down next to me as there were empty seats.

“The man came over to where I was sitting, moved the bag onto my lap and said ‘sorry love’ and sat down beside me. I didn’t think much of it and just went on my phone.

“At first, he was just sitting really close to me and was slightly leaning on me but again, I shrugged it off. After a few minutes, he started stroking my leg which instantly freaked me out.”

She added: “I still stayed on my phone to try and distract me as I’m not very good in situations like this. Eventually it got too much and I told him to stop, and he just smiled at me and then he did stop so I thought it was all over.

“But then a few moments later he slipped his hand under my bag once again.

“I felt trapped because to tell the bus driver, I would’ve had to have got up and pushed past him as he was sat on the outside seat and I didn’t feel comfortable doing that at all in case he did anything else. Once he got off at Darnall, he turned to me and said ‘I’ll be seeing you soon darling’ as though he was threatening to come and do it again to me.

“The police are now dealing with it but I’m just sharing this because if he can do that to me on a bus where it’s quite public and there’s CCTV, he could be doing anything on the streets to other people.

“I’m not sharing this for sympathy, I just want people to be aware that if they ever see somebody like this, please don’t go near him. This was one of the scariest experiences of my life and I don’t want anybody else going through the same thing.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 37 of December 2.