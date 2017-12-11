Woman sprayed in face with unknown substance during robbery in South Yorkshire underpass

A 44-year-old woman was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance during a robbery in a South Yorkshire underpass.

The robbery took place at around 12.50pm yesterday when the woman was approached from behind and pushed to the floor as she was crossing below the exit slip road, at junction 34 of the M1 southbound in Rotherham.

The woman, who was walking away from Meadowhall Road, was kicked several times and attempts were made to take her rucksack.

The victim was also sprayed in the face with a substance before the offenders left the scene, stealing a small amount of cash.

The woman suffered bruising and cuts during the incident but was not seriously injured.

Investigating officer Acting DS Janine Broughton said: “This was an unprovoked incident, in the middle of the day and we supporting the victim through this distressing incident.

“We believe that we are looking for two men and we are working closely with the victim to be able to provide descriptions of the attackers.

“We are unsure of the nature of the substance that was sprayed in her face other than it was described as smelling like nail polish remover. Fortunately, it has not caused any lasting damage.

“We are reviewing CCTV, adding extra patrols and carrying out local enquiries, and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen something.”

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in or around the underpass?

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 491 of December 10, 2017.