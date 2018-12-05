Woodhead Pass CLOSED due to broken down vehicle on bridge 

The Woodhead Pass is closed this evening after a vehicle broke down on a bridge.

Highways England tweeted at 5pm that there is a full closure in place in both directions as the stricken vehicle in blocking Salters Bridge.

Police are at the scene and dealing with the incident at the moment.

Woodhead Pass. Picture: Google

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.