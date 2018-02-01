Work begins on pie restaurant in Sheffield city centre

Work has started on creating a restaurant dedicated to serving pies in Sheffield city centre.

Pieminister is opening on Division Street in the unit formerly occupied by the Nosh café.

The Pieminister menu will offer a range of more than a dozen pies.

Builders have moved in and it is understood an opening date has been set for the end of this month.

Pieminister is a national chain, and the Sheffield site - a 60-seat licensed venue spread over two floors - will be one of the company's biggest restaurants yet.

The menu will give a choice of more than 12 different gourmet pies, ranging from 'Moo' - a classic steak and ale variety - to 'Deer Stalker', containing venison, and 'Kevin', a vegan pie made with mushrooms, tomato and red wine. A takeaway menu is to be offered too.

Sides, including the traditional mash and mushy peas, will also be available - but it is not yet known whether Henderson's Relish is being provided in a Sheffield-specific concession.

Customers can choose from a range of cocktails, beers and craft ales.

Pieminister is based in Bristol, co-founded in 2003 by brothers-in-law Jon Simon and Tristan Hogg. In 2016 it secured a £1.4 million finance package from HSBC to expand in 'thriving university cities', followed by another £1.65m late last year.

Its existing restaurants and cafés are in Birmingham, Bristol, Bath, Nottingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester, Oxford and London.

The company's pies can be found at pubs, independent food retailers and shops including Harrods. Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Tesco also stock some of Pieminister's products.

The firm has been recruiting for a manager to oversee the Sheffield venue, with a salary of around £28,000. The boss will receive a free pie lunch every Friday, a branded tea towel, a manual called the 'Holy Pie-ble' - and a box of 12 pies.

Visit www.pieminister.co.uk/restaurants/sheffield for details.