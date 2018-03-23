Worker injured in South Yorkshire factory blaze

A worker has been taken to hospital after a fire at a factory in Barnsley.

The blaze broke out at the Premdor factory in Darton at 1.25pm yesterday.

Staff were evacuated from the site while crews from Barnsley, Lundwood and Tankersley stations spent three hours putting the blaze out.

A fire brigade spokesperson said one casualty - it is not clear at this stage if they were a man or woman - was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

They added that the fire originated in a boiler and conveyor belt at the factory, which manufacturers doors.

Firefighters were called back to the same site at 8.30pm last night as another blaze took hold in a cavity wall.

The spokesperson said this had reignited from the earlier blaze.

The same three crews spent two hours tackling the fire.

Staff were again evacuated from the site.

Premdor has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.