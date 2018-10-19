Would you like to audition for Gino D’Acampo’s new TV show?

Auditions for celebrity chef, Gino D’Acampo’s new Channel 5 series, ‘Gino’s Win Your Wish List,’ are coming to the region.

The production team is now inviting teams of five to apply for the show.

In this light-hearted and fun family gameshow, teams of five compete to win ‘Wish List’ prizes. Teams can consist of friends, family members, neighbours, colleagues, and sports teams...the list goes on.

The production team islooking for groups who know each other well, spend a lot of time together, who have an authentic and genuine friendship and who are determined, fun-loving and up for a challenge.

Those who are interested in applying can email the team directly on casting@stellifymedia.com (they will receive an automated bounce-back with the application form attached to enable them to complete the form straight away)

Visit www.channel5.com/show/ginos-win-your-wish-list/ to watch previous episodes.