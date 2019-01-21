Yorkshire dates for Strictly Come Dancing professionals new show

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez have announced they will perform a 38-date UK tour together.

The dancers will perform their new show Here Come The Boys throughout June and July 2019.

This is the show that everyone has been calling out for. Out to demonstrate why they are considered the rock stars of dance, Aljaž, Giovanni and Gorka will have audiences out of their seats when they feast on the visual delights the boys have in store.

Here Come The Boys will be like no other Strictly show; in a club setting, the show’s live resident DJ will spin a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures whilst Aljaž, Giovanni and Gorka go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Commercial and Contemporary dance disciplines - with the audience judging the contest each night.

In addition, the show will feature live vocals from Elizabeth Troy (formerly with Clean Bandit).

From the producers of the smash-hit dance shows Rip it Up and Remembering Fred, Here Come The Boys is directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker and co-choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Janette Manrara.

The tour begins on 15th June and ends on 28th July, including a matinée and evening performance at London’s Adelphi Theatre on 14th July.

Aljaž said, “Having worked on Strictly Come Dancing with Gorka and Giovanni for the past four years, I know we are going to deliver a truly incredible show for audiences all over the UK. And while we might all be the best of friends, the show’s competitive element means that there will be no love lost when we battle it out on the dance floor to win the audience vote. Serious bragging rights are at stake!”

See ticketmaster.co.uk for a full list of shows and to buy tickets.