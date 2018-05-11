Yorkshire police team walk in aid of brain tumour resarch

On Saturday, May 12, members of the Yorkshire and Humber police procurement team with family and friends, will be walking 30 miles to raise money for BTR (Brain Tumour Research and Support).

The team of 25-plus are walking from their office in Wakefield to their Sheffield office in support of their colleague Katrina Hearson, whose 7-year-old daughter Molly was diagnosed with a low-grade brain tumour in November last year, following headaches and sickness.

Neurosurgeon Paul Chumas (one of the BTRS trustees) and his team at the LGI undertook 3 operations on Molly within the week of diagnosis to successfully remove over 50% of her tumour. After several months of recovery Molly has now returned to school full time and is back to her happy and cheery self!

Katrina’s work colleagues have all been very supportive and are excited to take on the ‘Molly’s Miles for BTRS’ challenge, which aims to reach over £3,000!

Katrina said of the event: “We can’t put into words how very grateful we are for the expertise and treatment that was available to us at LGI. Inspired by colleagues and friends, we are delighted to be giving back by raising money for this fabulous local charity, co-founded by Molly’s neurosurgeon, to help fund future research and help others facing this horrific ordeal.”

Nicki Hood, Community Fundraiser for BTRS said: “This challenge is so special to both Katrina and Molly in the aftermath of an incredibly difficult time for their family. The task they are all undertaking is a big one, and we are thrilled to see all the support the Yorkshire and Humber police procurement team has given Katrina. We wish them all the very best of luck with the walk and send a massive thank you for the amazing amount of money raised so far.”

To support the Yorkshire and Humber police procurement ‘Molly’s Miles for BTRS’ challenge, please visit their Just Giving page here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/btrswalk