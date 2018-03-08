Yorkshire weather: Warnings remain in place for much of the region but will there be any more snow in Leeds today?

Heavy snow flurries have caused widespread chaos on the Yorkshire roads this morning, with Leeds bearing the brunt of what is being called the 'Pest from the West'.

One week after the Beast from the East struck the county with heavy snow flurries and freezing temperatures, this latest storm has seemingly caught many people by surprise with many major routes struggling to cope and commuters stuck in long queues on the M1 and the M62.

Snow has caused further chaos on the roads this morning as Leeds was covered in a blanket of white stuff.

Weather warnings remain in place for the region, but it is expected that most of the bad weather will have passed through by lunchtime.

The Met Office weather warning has been issued for between midnight and 11am on Thursday but there is a further risk of wintry showers as the day progresses.

It reads: "Sleet and snow is expected for upland areas and some lower ground as well overnight and during Thursday morning. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."

The Met Office chief forecaster states: "An area of rain will arrive into southwestern parts of England and Wales later on Wednesday evening.

Heavy snow has hit parts of Yorkshire once again this morning.

"This will move northeastwards and turn increasingly to snow over the high ground of Wales, parts of the Midlands and parts of northern England overnight and through Thursday morning, with some snow to lower levels later.

"Much of the lower ground will see little if any snow accumulating, but a patchy 1-3 cm is likely in some places, with 5 cm above 200 metres and possibly 10 cm on roads above 300 metres. This warning has been updated to include more of Northern England. There remains some uncertainty in the exact northward extent of the sleet and snow into Thursday morning before it clears eastwards."

Here is the Leeds forecast for the coming few days...

Weather for Thursday:

A cloudy morning with outbreaks of heavy rain, sleet, and snow. Becoming drier and brighter from the west early in the afternoon, but still perhaps the odd shower here and there. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Weather for Thursday night:

A dry night to follow with some clear spells developing across the region, leading to a widespread frost by Friday morning. Minimum Temperature -2 °C.

Weather for Friday:

After a cold and frosty start, Friday should be dry with some sunny spells, although cloud tending to increase from the southwest in the afternoon. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Saturday cloudy with outbreaks of rain, especially early and late, but also some drier and brighter spells. Sunday dry with sunny spells, but Monday cloudier with occasional showers.