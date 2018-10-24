Young farmers auction for Sheffield Children’s Hospital

A young farmers group is holding an auction evening to raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital and the Club.

Young people aged between 10 and 26 from Hope Valley Young Farmers Club will be hosting their annual Harvest auction on Tuesday, October 30.

The club is aiming for a target of £3000 for the hospital.

Each year a different charity is chosen, however the Hospital was a special choice for chairman James Hodgkinson.

He said: “We have decided to raise money for the children’s hospital because we know the the money is going to a fantastic cause and it is going to be used to help so many families.

As well as this, I and some other members of Hope Valley Young Farmers have personal experience of the Hospital, so it is nice to give something back to help and support others.”

The auction will be held at the Travellers Rest in Brough by Bagshaws in Bakewell.

Cakes, hampers and professional photography will be on offer as well as a range of more unusual prizes such as pheasants and free babysitting.

To donate to the auction, prizes can be given on the night or James can be contacted on 07528413706 to arrange a collection.

The club meets every Tuesday at 8pm in the Hope Sports Pavillion.