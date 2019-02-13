Young Sheffield fundraiser Shay, eight, hailed as an ‘inspiration’ 

Star readers have got behind a big-hearted schoolboy who has pledged to walk 16 miles to watch the Steel City derby in aid of charity.

Shay O’Grady, of Ecclesfield, will walk from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston to Hillsborough for the game between Wednesday and United on Monday, March 4.

Shay O'Grady.

The eight-year-old is taking on the challenge because staff at the hospice care for his cousin Evie Mae Askwith-O’Grady, who has a rare chromosome deletion order and needs round-the-clock care.

Shay set out to raise £400 but has already tripled that a few weeks ahead of the charity walk.

Star readers have now taken to Facebook to express their support for young Shay, describing him as an ‘inspiration’.

Simon Sutherland said: “Well done Shay, what an inspiration you are.”

Bob Teather added: “What a superstar this lad is.”

Carla Dudhill posted: “Well done Shay, credit where its due he's doing it for a great cause, bless him.”

Gemma Plummer believes his parents will be “so proud” and And Kieron Willans said: “What a lovely story. Well done young sir.”

The St Thomas More Catholic Primary School pupil is a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan and goes to all the Owls’ home games with his dad Jason.

Kind-hearted Shay has previously collected easter eggs from his teammates at Wisewood Juniors to donate to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Proud dad Jason said: “Last year he walked from Hillsborough to Bramall Lane and he has always wanted to go a bit further.

“We’re very, very proud of him. He is a fantastic lad, who loves his football.

“He’s very kind and loves to help anybody.

“He is always doing something and he loves doing things like this.

“As parents you to try encourage that.”

To sponsor Shay visit his online fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shayboogrady