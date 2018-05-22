Youniss is star in Sheffield Midweek Alliance Cricket League

Darnall are the early leaders in the Alliance Midweek Cricket League Premier Division, after racking up 195-5 (K Javed 43 A Zia 40 H Younis 39) against Khan, who replied gamely with 163-6 (Z Mirza 54* A Azeem 30).

Champions TOA are hard on Darnall’s heels as they amassed 188-2 (S Younis 106*) and restricted Nether Edge to 112-6. Sharrow were bowled out for 137 (S Shazad 38 I Khan 4-34), which Abbeydale reached with 5 wickets down (A Khan 65* M Ishtiaq 3-20).

In the match between the two fancied sides of Attock and Sheffield Collegiate, Attock were tumbled out for 83 (B Fielding 3-11 T Eldred 3-32), Collegiate cruising to the win by 8 wickets (M Simpson 49).

In Division A, Hollinsend Methodists were 99 all out (N Khan 3-15), opponents Kashmir obtaining the target for a six-wicket win (K Javed 36*) and gaining the top of the table.

They join Outokumpu Stainless up at the top, but Sheffield Waterworks, with a score of 163-3 on the board (W Hale 78 Hodgson 66 D Andrews 4-36), proved too strong for Outokumpu, who were dismissed for 89.

Frecheville Community run up 168-4 (R Saxelby 89 Tideswell 39) and held The Wednesday at 115-3 (A Naseby 53* B Heap 43).

In Division B, Telecom Sports were sent back for 83 by the medium pace of Robin Scaife, who snaffled 6-23.

De La Salle romped to a ten-wicket win (S Wainwright 50* J Hulley 30*).

Salle are joint top with Millhouses Works, who held Aviva to 92-5 (S Askew 32 R Barker 3-27) and passed this with 3 down (B Sampson 30*).

Sharrow II made 130-3 (M Salim 55*), which was just beyond Lodgers, who closed at 120-8.

In Division C, Brincliffe were skittled for 63 and Caribbean Sports cantered to the win without loss.

They lead Division C, along with Handsworth Juniors, whose 134-4 (A Parvez 51) was out of the reach of Hollinsend Methodists II, who reached just 75-6 in reply (A Ahmed 4-10).

Sheffield Transport totalled 122-6 (A Ward 37*), then kept Woodhouse down to 75-9.