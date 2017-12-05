YOUR PICTURES: People bring Christmas cheer to Sheffield with dazzling light displays

Our readers have been bringing Christmas cheer to streets across Sheffield with their fantastically festive light displays.

Scores of you have gone all out to transform your homes into sparkling winter wonderlands to mark the countdown to Christmas.

Picture sent in by Joanne Curren

Inflatable snowmen, dancing reindeers and illuminated angels are among the festive features that can be seen on homes across the city.

Sent in by Nicki Mccaslin

Sent in by Zoe Buxton

Christmas lights on a house in Carwood Road, Renishaw. Sent in by Stace Lev

Christmas lights on a property in Westfield Avenue, Penistone in aid of the West Yorkshire dog trust charity

Sent in by Simon Dell of Hackenthorpe

Sent in by Tammy Allen of East Dene, Rotherham