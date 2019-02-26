Letters:  Climate Change is an issue of such importance that there is no room for party politics

We are experiencing the hottest February on record and the effects of climate change are being witnessed locally and globally.

While we look to national and local government to tackle climate change, small businesses and householders can play their part in reducing their own carbon footprint. As a step towards supporting people to do this, Sheffield Green Party are proposing the Council should employ a Sustainability Officer to develop and oversee a range of vital projects, including supporting businesses to avoid single use plastics, and providing community organisations, schools, and residents with advice on how households can make helpful changes in response to the climate change emergency.

This new worker could potentially have a broad remit, helping to reduce food wastage and encouraging Sheffielders to eat less meat and dairy. They could also assist in promoting opportunities for learning new skills to help reduce carbon emissions. For example, helping more people to learn how to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

A Sheffield focused Climate Emergency website should be created by the Council to provide a forum for information about local businesses and schemes that support carbon reduction, while providing a place to share good ideas and practices.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has examined the scientific evidence and has urged governments to take immediate action. Our Council has a vital role to play in helping residents to adapt to the changes required to reach zero carbon emissions by 2030. Climate Change is an issue of such importance that there is no room for party politics. We must all work together, and by so doing, many positives for our community can emerge from the challenges we must face together.

Alison Teal

Cllr Nether Edge and Sharrow / Sheffield Green Party