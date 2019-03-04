Letters: I’m sure that this would diffuse some of the toxic fumes that we breathe every time we go to the station

I read with horror and disgust the fact that Sheffield train station is incredibly polluted.

I know I have written about this before but surely one of the factors has got to be all the taxis squashed up together in a very small space, often with engines running.

Why, oh why can’t the large, unused for many years, space in front of the station be used for parking and for taxis? I’m sure that this would diffuse some of the toxic fumes that we breathe every time we go to the station

Pat Hutchinson

(a frequent traveller)

Ringinglow Road