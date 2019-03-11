Letters: The current chaos in many areas needs to be addressed urgently

Roy Ridsdale paints a gloomy picture for residents living near Ecclesall Rd (Telegraph letters March 7). Yes, the area has massively changed for local residents but it remains popular because many amenities are within walking distance and people like the vibrancy.

Residents, however, would prefer not to suffer traffic, parking and air pollution issues and the council needs to help them. Constant traffic jams reflect poor transport planning and priority based around squeezing more vehicles through Hunters Bar. Sheffielders urgently need better public transport and safer cycling and walking options so they can choose to leave their cars at home. This would reduce congestion for all road users while improving dangerous air pollution and road safety.

Residents now struggling to park near their houses urgently need to see changes under the review of residents parking schemes the council has promised. Roads like Hunter House Rd are seeing a lot more dangerous parking while Broomgrove Rd is among roads suffering from rat running. Residents Parking Schemes are needed as a response to commuter parking but it’s absolutely vital they are reviewed and revised regularly to reflect changed situations on the ground. The current chaos in many areas needs to be addressed urgently to help both residents and shop like Roy's.

Angela Argenzio

Sheffield Green Party candidate

Broomhill & Sharrow Vale council ward