Letters: What about raising the funds to buy the cottage back

I was saddened to read about the conflict between TFOGP and SCC.JG Graves has done so much for Sheffield, quite incredible who brilliant he was, and how wonderfully generous to our city.

He would hate to see this fight.

Surely there are other options to be considered, but they may well have all been explored.

It is such a waste of money for TFOGP to use lawyers to settle this dispute, lawyers will always say 'you've got a great chance of victory' - but few will work on a 'no win-no fee' basis.

SCC has better uses of their time and money too, I am sure.

What about raising the funds to buy the cottage back from the current owners including a profit for them, when they are ready to move of course?

What about building a similar cottage within Graves Park for use as TFOGP see fit - probably cheaper than fighting with lawyers on each side?

I do hope a solution can be found without the stresses of raising funds to line lawyer's pockets.

Anthony Hinchliffe

CEO