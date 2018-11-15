Youth cabinet reveal their new manifesto

Raising awareness of positive mental health among young people is a priority focus for members of Rotherham’s Youth Cabinet.

It is part of a raft of measures they want to focus on in the year ahead.

The issue forms part of their Youth Cabinet manifesto, which the group launched at the Town Hall on Tuesday November 13.

They are planning to work with Rotherham partners, including health and Council leaders, to launch a campaign for young people on this issue and promote online resources to help educate people around mental health.

“Mental health is a huge issue for our generation, especially with the rise of social media,” said Emilia Ashton, aged 19, from the Youth Cabinet.

“Most young people know someone who has been affected by a mental health issue, and some may have been affected themselves. It’s a national issue, but hopefully the work we do will go some way to helping Rotherham youngsters to know where to turn in times of need.”

Other items the Youth Cabinet will be looking at in the year ahead include reducing the fear experienced by young people in regards to knife crime. The group will work with professionals to help young people feel safe in their communities following recent knife crime incidents in London and across the country.

Another important theme this year is helping to raise awareness of hate crime. The group aim to do this by raising awareness of different cultures to help people understand the lives of everyone living within local communities. The group also want to work alongside the Young Carers’ Council to ensure young carers have the same opportunities as adult carers in accessing free activities and Coun Gordon Watson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s services at Rotherham Council added: “It is great to see young people taking such a lead on these pressing and relevant issues.”

The Youth Cabinet have done some great work over the last few years and reading their manifesto it is clear they want to continue to do even more great work in the year to come. I wish them every success for the year ahead.”

The Youth Cabinet unveiled its 2018/19 manifesto at the Town Hall to a gathering of guests alongside their youth worker Sarah Bellamy, a winner of the national Youth Voice Worker of the Year award.

The group is also out to recruit new members and encourage more young people to have a say through the Your Voice initiative.

For more information, contact rotherhamyouthcabinet@gmail.com email address.