Youths smoking cannabis near older people’s homes in South Yorkshire given written warning

Youths who have been smoking cannabis near older people’s homes in South Yorkshire have been given a written warning.

They have been told they face a fine of up to £2,500 if they do not stop smoking drugs and causing anti-social behaviour at The Lanes, in East Dene, Rotherham.

The written warning issued by Rotherham Council to young adults smoking cannabis outside older people's homes in The Lanes, East Dene

READ MORE: Shocking footage shows extent of damage caused to Sheffield jewellers during attempted ram-raid

The written warning was issued by Rotherham Council following complaints from members of the public to police in the area.

The warning states that if the ‘young adults’ responsible do not stop gathering at the spot to smoke cannabis they will be served with a Community Protection Ntoice and may be fined up to £2,500.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to Sheffield couple who died within months of each other after being wed 76 years

The document, shared by South Yorkshire Police, states: “The Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, being satisfied that your conduct is having a detrimental effect of a persistent or continuing nature on the quality of life of those in the locality and the conduct is unreasonable now issue you with a WRITTEN WARNING…

“By this Written Warning you are required to cease this conduct by January 9 2019 by:

READ MORE: Boy, 15, charged over 90mph police chase crash in Doncaster

Ceasing attending The Lanes

Ceasing anti-social behaviour

Ceasing smoking cannabis and other illegal substances.”

The warning was issued on the same day police in Rotherham revealed they had found four bin liners filled with an estimated £1,500 worth of cannabis in grass land off New Street, Greasbrough.