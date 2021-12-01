A typical household will watch a staggering 62 hours of TV over the Christmas period including six films, two full box sets - and four festive specials

Brits will be glued to the box for almost four-and-a-half hours every day between December 20 and January 2.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed there will be five TV conversations had - either discussing what to watch or talking about something they have seen.

There will also be two arguments over what to watch - and dad will be most likely to keep hold of the TV remote.

As many as 37 per cent said TV is the most important part of Christmas, including the Queen’s Speech, and nearly two thirds 'couldn't go without it'.

While one in 10 admit to poring over TV guides for an hour or more planning what to watch.

Another 40 per cent say scouring through the upcoming broadcasts to plan their TV viewing is one of their favourite parts of the season.

Deep Halder, head of TV/AV retail and content services at Samsung Electronics UK Ltd, which commissioned the survey, said: “Brits love to get the most out of their Christmas TV time, with 65 per cent of people telling us they prefer staying in to watch TV over the festive period than going out.

“Families across the UK will soon be starting the much-anticipated conversations around what they’ll be watching on their TVs this Christmas.

"And with the whole family to please, having a festive TV-watching plan is a great idea to get into the Christmas spirit and avoid any festive TV arguments.”

The study found bickering over what to watch will be the most common TV-related argument over the festive period.

But 22 per cent will get annoyed if a family member chats while an important plot development is happening, and 19 per cent get wound up by ‘channel hoppers’.

It also emerged one in four will even stay glued to the TV whilst they eat their dinner on Christmas Day.

The Queen's speech

The Queen’s Speech was deemed the biggest ‘must watch’ TV event of the season, followed by classics from Only Fools and Horses and the festive Coronation Street episode.

Macaulay Culkin smash-hit Home Alone – more than 30 years old – is still Brits’ favourite festive movie, picked by 30 per cent of respondents polled via OnePoll.

It was followed by Will Ferrell comedy Elf, selected by 25 per cent, and beloved classic The Snowman.