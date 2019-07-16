Looking back at ten years of Sheffield's Tramlines festival through atmospheric photographs

Tramlines Festival goers brave the rain as All Saints take to the stage on Devonshire Green in 2017

There have been many changes to the festival over the years, but it has always retained a Sheffield focus and a party atmosphere.

Here we relive some of the best moments from over the years in a gallery of pictures.

Pictures provided by Tramlines and taken by Tarquin Clark, Ellen Offredy, Andy Benge, David Chang, Michael Siggers Photography, Paul Cantrell, Samuel Valdes, Eletta Giusto, Gary Wolstenholme, Simon Butler.

Street artists in Barker's Pool for Tramlines 2016. Picture Simon Butler

Abattoir Blues get carried through a steaming Frog & Parrot as the Devonshire Street venue is packed with revellers for Tramlines 2015. Picture Ellen Offredy

Loyle Carner performs to a packed out Ponderosa Park for Tramlines 2017. Picture Tarquin Clark

Dizzie Rascal brings an energetic set to Sheffield as he gets the crowd hyped on the Ponderosa for Tramlines 2016. Picture Gary Wolstenholme

Devonshire Green plays host to the main Tramlines stage once again as thousands enjoy a weekend of live entertainment in 2014. Picture Andy Benge

The 2013 Tramlines Buskers Bus takes to the streets of the city providing an unusual venue for artists to perform on the move. Picture Eletta Giusto

Black Gold of the Sun grace the Sheffield Cathedral as it becomes a music venue for the 2012 Tramlines Festival. Picture Samuel Valdes

The Weston Park Bandstand plays host to a number of artists in 2012 including the Anything Goes Orchestra. Picture David Chang

Crowds take over Devonshire Green for the 2010 Tramlines Festival. Picture Michael Siggers Photography