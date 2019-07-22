Sheffield pool makes a splash at 110th anniversary

Sheffield Keep Fit Branch at their Swimming Gala in 1979 at Heeley Baths - not a nice way to treat the chairwoman. Submitted by Pam Deniff, 182 Carterknowle Road, S7 2EA

To mark the milestone anniversary staff at the Heeley Pool and Gym put on a birthday party celebration to remember complete with pool parties, special offers, cakes and an exhibition of pictures and memories from over the years.

Speaking about the celebrations, on Friday July 19 , aquatics manager Sarah Livesey said: “Heeley is such a lovely place and 110 years is such a milestone.

"It was built as a wash house for people to come and have their weekly wash and now it's there for the health and well being of the community, it’s the hub of the community.

Barry and George, two of our longest serving customers at Heeley. Barry learnt to swim here in 1942 and has been a regular customer since 1987 George has been swimming here for 35 years

“During the week we had schools taking part in complimentary splash sessions, we had a display of old photos and memories from customers, a memory book for visitors to leave comments, pay as you go activities for £1.10, a charity bake sale with donations to Macmillan, a selfie frame and balloons. It was really nice to just see everyone enjoying the celebrations.”

Although the Broadfield Road facility has been rennovated and modernised over the years it still retains much of the charming Victorian features and character.

Sarah added: “It is a lovely place to visit and a lovely place to work, it has a great community feel.

“People are still attending today that learned to swim here 50 years ago.

“We have a really varied timetable and something for everyone.

“Today we are teaching 900 children to swim in the community.

“We want to say a big thank you to all the customers and staff who have been involved over the years and made Heeley Pool and Gym what it is today.

“I hope It will be around for another 110 years.”