Athletics: Sheffield runner Emily Simpson wins gold medal at international event in Wales

Fleet-footed Emily Simpson has struck gold in Wales.

The Sheffield runner came first in an international 800m event in Cardiff.

Talented Emily, 19, a former Westfield School pupil who is now at student at Sheffield Hallam University, was selected to compete in the Welsh Indoor Athletics U20 Championships in Cardiff after two superb performances at the EIS in Sheffield.

She won bronze medals in the National Indoor Championships and gained a medal of the same colour at the British Universities & Colleges Sport Championships.

But Emily, who represents City of Sheffield and Dearne Athletics Club, ran the race of her life at the National Indoor Athletics Centre in the Welsh capital.

She won the event in a new personal best time of 2:09.72, as England won 800m gold and silver.

Her mum Shauna said: “Emily had a marvellous time with the England Team and thoroughly enjoyed the experience with a great result and looking forward to the outdoor season.”