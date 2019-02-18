Barnslety-based Moto3 motorcycling team Wilson Racing announces European Talent Cup line-up for the 2019 campaign

Wilson Racing, the Barnsley based Moto3 racing team, has announced that it will be competing in the extremely competitive European Talent Cup with two riders in 2019. Scottish rider Jack Hart moves across from the British Motostar championship and will compete with the new Wilson Racing rider Fenton Seabright.

Team owners Gary Wilson and Nikki Cartwright are keen to take on this huge challenge in the very competitive standard Moto3 class of the FIM CEV Repsol series. Riders from all over the world compete on standard Honda NSF250R Moto3 machines. Hart and Seabright will get to race on famous GP circuits like Jerez, Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia and Motorland in Aragon.

Fenton Seabright, motorcycle racer

In 2018 Jack Hart competed in the Motostar series. The 14-year-old already has experience of the European Talent Cup competition, having raced in the championship in 2017 and competed again as a wildcard at the final round last year. Hart finished last year with a superb fourth in the British Motostar championship at Brands Hatch despite the rain-soaked circuit.

He will be joined by a new rider to the team, Fenton Seabright. A British born rider who now lives in Spain showed real talent in his maiden Moto3 season. Racing as a family team in 2018 Seabright had his season cut short after his Moto3 machine was sliced in half at Cadwell Park after another rider collided with the stricken machine.

Despite missing the final four rounds as a result, he had already secured a race victory and three podiums meaning he still finished the season in tenth overall. Both Jack Hart and Fenton Seabright will also compete in the prestigious British Talent Cup, a championship run by MotoGP rights holders Dorna Sports, as part of their Road to MotoGP programme.

Round one starts at the Circuito de Estoril in Portugal on the 7 April 2019.

Gary Wilson said, “We have done wildcard events in the European Talent Cup before so it seemed like the next logical step to set up a structure that enables us to race a full season. We are very pleased to have got Jack Hart back in the team for another year as well as securing another talented rider in Fenton Seabright for our European project. We hope to confirm our plans for the British Motostar championship soon as well.”