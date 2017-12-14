Basketball: Sheffield Sharks ready to show some Magic of their own

DBL Sharks Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons says his side will take nothing for granted when they face Manchester Magic in the BBL Trophy tonight.

Sharks face the NBL Division One side for the second time in just a few months at the EIS this weekend, following a pre-season friendly win across the Pennines.

And head coach Lyons is expecting a tough test following a gritty road win over Surrey Scorchers last time out.

“We know them pretty well personnel wise,” said Lyons. “Manchester is one of the strongest teams in Division One - we’re not going to be taking anything for granted.”

Lyons was pleased with the way his side beat Surrey last weekend.

The game was delayed by an hour due to the travel conditions the Sharks endured on the journey, with Lyons full of praise for how his players dealt with the setback.

“It definitely was a concern of mine,” said Lyons.

“The players showed their character and how much they wanted to win after a tough loss” (vs Worcester in the BBL Cup semi-final first leg.)

“We had quality possessions. Surrey made it tough for us but it was a very good game. A win on the road is big, if you want to be top four you have to pick up wins like that and we did a good job.”