Boxing: Confirmed...John Fewkes and Kell Brook will ride again next year

The partnership of Kell Brook and his new trainer John Fewkes will continue into 2019.

Brook was disappointed he couldn't KO Michael Zerafa in his hometown Sheffield Arena bout last Saturday - but was at pains to point it that had nothing to do with his "best ever training camp” under Fewkes.

Today Fewkes said: "I asked Kell whether he was happy how we’d worked together, how things were in camp, the changing room and in the corner, and he said he was buzzing with it. I think we have got very close over the past six weeks or so.

“And he has said a lot of complimentary things about me and I like that trait; he has my back and I have his.

"I feel very protective of him as I do with all my fighters, whether it is a former world champion or a 14-year-old amateur” said Fewkes.

"Kell made the point I'd been saying all the right things to him in the corner, on the night.

John Fewkes goes to work in the Brook corner

“On reflection, I think he put too much pressure on himself and was too eager to try to get Michael out of there - Zerafa was a lot better than people had given him credit for - and Kell wanted a fight when he should have stuck to boxing.

"But we have both said we have learned a lot from this and we are back in the gym in Gleadless on Tuesday morning to review where we are and look forward to next year where there are big fights ahead.

“The only thing I was upset about was that Kell was upset – but we’ll soon put that right."

Brook’s ex-trainer Dom Ingle has said he “can’t see” Brook returning to the Wincobank camp after his departure.