Confirmed: It’s Kell Brook v Sergey Rabchenko at Sheffield Arena

Belarussian Sergey Rabchenko is the surprise opponent Kell Brook will face in his super-welterweight debut at Sheffield Arena on March 3.

Speculation that he was going to face a British rival ended with the announcement.

Rabchenko has fought once since 2016 and will hopefully be the launch-pad for the Sheffield fighter’s attempts to become a two-weight world champion.

The visitor is ranked number seven in the WBC and won the European title by stopping Brook’s one time Ingle gym mate Ryan Rhodes.

“I can’t wait to get back in there and it’s going to be special returning to the arena,” said Brook. “The Spence defeat cut deep and it took me some time to come to terms with it but now I’m back with a new challenge at 154lbs. I believe I will be stronger and better than ever in the division and my focus now is on becoming a two-weight two-time World champion. Rabchenko is a dangerous fight but I want to jump straight back in at world level. Our styles will gel for an electric fight.”

Rabchenko said: “I’m really looking forward to this fight with Kell Brook and it’s going to be a war.

“I have fond memories of Sheffield and I believe the result will be the same.

“This is a high profile fight in the division that has always been mine, and the winner will go on and challenge for the World title - it’s a must win fight for both of us.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “I’m so pleased to see Kell back in camp and moving up for a fresh start at 154lbs.

“He refused to vacate the title for Spence but was could never fight at his full potential making 147lbs anymore.

“This is a tough, tough test, probably tougher than I would have liked but Kell wanted to be straight back in at top level.

“The Spence loss hurt him badly especially being at Bramall Lane but we are going to get this Arena jumping for his return - Kell is one of the top fighters in world boxing and you will see a new animal on March 3.”

