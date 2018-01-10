Former Sheffield boxing contender dies

Former Sheffield boxer Chris Walker, a one-time British Super Lightweight Title contender, has died at the age of 66.

Chris, who went on to become landlord at the Middlewood Tavern, had a rich and varied record in the sport.

Trained by the Ingles from the mid 1970s, he boxed Colin Powers for the domestic belt at the Top Rank Suite, Sheffield in 1978, one of 27 professional fights.

He retired from boxing in 1979 and lived in Hillsborough.

Sheffield Boxing Centre trainer Glyn Rhodes said his thoughts were with Chris's family.