Packed house expected at the funeral of popular Sheffield boxer Scott Westgarth

It will be standing room only at the funeral of popular Sheffield Boxing Centre fighter Scott Westgarth, at Grenoside Crematorium, on May 29, (2pm.)

Trainer Glyn Rhodes expects family, friends and gym-mates will to fill the building, warning bereaved parties: “I’d get there early - it’s going to be a busy place this day.”

The size of the boxer’s circle of loved ones and admirers, was big and his mother Rebecca also expects the funeral will be packed.

“I’ve been told the crematorium seats 120, there is room for 40 standing and they have speakers for those outside” she said.

Westgarth, 31, died on February 25 at Doncaster Dome after winning a 10-round light heavyweight bout. It is thought he suffered a brain injury.

One of the songs to be played at the service will be Hall of Fame by the Script and will.i.am, according to family.

Penistone-based Westgarth’s life will be celebrated at the city centre Royal Victoria Holiday Inn hotel - where he worked as a chef - later.