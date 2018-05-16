Retro: Junior Witter brings the British title back to Sheffield

Sheffield-trained Junior Witter took a giant stride towards boxing stardom on this day 17 years ago.

The Ingle boxer beat Northampton’s Alan Bosworth, on his rival’s home turf, to land the vacant British super lightweight title.

It was Witter’s 25th professional bout and lasted only three rounds, until Witter stopped his opponent.

Four months later Witter took the Commonwealth title, and that was to be followed by the European belt.

The main breakthrough of his brilliant career came in September 2006, when the elusive switch-hitter beat DeMarcus Corley to land the top honour available, the WBC title.

Witter’s last fight was four years ago, but he continues to be an influence on professionals and amateurs at the Wincobank gym.

