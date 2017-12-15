Sheffield boxer gets shot at English title in New Year

Sam O’maison has been awarded a shot at the English super lightweight title in the New Year.

The boxing authorities have pitched him in against Jeff Saunders, from County Durham, at a date and venue to be confirmed after purse bids.

The title has been relinquished by Akeem Ennis-Brown, which gives the Sheffield southpaw the chance to lock horns with the unbeaten 26-year-old with a 50% KO rate.

The Ryan Rhodes fighter is coming back off a loss - a brutal stoppage by Spaniard Luca Giacon in August.

That was when he was competing for the IBF International title.

O’maison, also 26, predicted the Saunders clash would be “a great fight.”

He boxed twice in 2017, Saunders three times.

Meanwhile Sharrow and Jubilee ABC club Olympic hopeful Natasha Gale was voted female boxer of the year at a GB awards event.

She said it would be a moment she will always cherish.