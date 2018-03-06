Sheffield boxer hangs up the gloves after Scott Westgarth tragedy

Sheffield middleweight Wayne Reed has retired from boxing citing the death of Scott Westgarth as one of the factors behind his decision.

Reed said that while he wasn’t a close friend of Westgarth - who died after a brain injury suffered at a boxing match in Doncaster two weeks ago - he had been effected by the tragedy.

He also said that he developed a headache after a hard sparring session last Thursday: “It made me think do I really want to do this any more? Have I got the desire? The fact is no I haven’t.”

Reed said was time for me to quit after a 29-fight career in which he had “never dodged a fight, probably to my detriment.”

Reed said he’d been disappointed by the collapse of a planned outing in Barnsley and wasn’t fond of the running, dieting and ticket-sales that go with the sport.

He said he was “content to walk away” from campaigning, but would continue to coaching amateurs and would share his experience of the game with any professionals who felt they might benefit.

Wayne Reed Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The 30-year-old made his professional debut at Don Valley Stadium in 2008, and has fought the likes of Liam Cameron, Robin Reid, Rocky Fielding, Anthony Ogogo and Tommy Langford.

He won 13 fights, six by stoppages. He lost 16, seven of which finished early.

Reed won just one of his last six outings, and was outpointed over four rounds by Emmanuel Moussinga in his last appearance in December.

