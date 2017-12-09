Sheffield boxing derby: Carl Wild says he's fought better opponents than Joss Paul

Veteran Carl Wild says he has faced better boxers than Joss Paul - and that depth of experience will help him become victorious in the Sheffield derby on Wednesday evening.

Wild, from Wisewood, hopes to become a two-time, two-weight Central Area champion at the expense of Eckington’s Paul, at the Double Tree by Hilton.

Wild, 31, has had 47 fights as opposed to unbeaten Paul’s eight.

And he thinks that experience will be crucial, as he steps up from light heavyweight.

“I have seen it all” he said.

“If he (Paul) thinks he is fast I have been in with faster.

“If he thinks he is strong I have been in with stronger.

“If he thinks he can box good I have been in with better boxers. I have seen it done it - it is all there.”

Wild beat James Tucker at the then-Don Valley Stadium in 2012 to win the title at 12st 7lbs, and has lost the same belt to Darren Stubbs three years earlier and Matty Clarkson four years ago.

“It was the first belt that I won and I would like to win it again” said the Glyn Rhodes-trained fighter.

“Tucker fight was a boxing master-class, it was about me boxing and me looking good.

Stubbs very early on in career, my first Area title defence and I was very unfortunate not to get the nod from the referee, to be quite honest.

“That was a good experience - first time doing 10 rounds, which is always a bit daunting.

“But I got past the early rounds survived to the tenth and thought I did enough to get the nod.

“Clarkson...I did (deserve to) lose that, but I was exhausted.

“I think I’d had eight fights in the space of three months or something, it was ridiculous.

“One of them as against former world champion and future world champion Enzo Maccarinelli.

Wild said he’d been gutted to lose his area title because it meant he couldn’t take part in a Channel 5 broadcast competition.

The Sheffield Boxing Centre man says he now feels he has physically matured to become a natural cruiserweight.

Carl Wild, pictured at The Star's office

