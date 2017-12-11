Sheffield boxing: How team bonding can help Billy Joe Saunders defend his WBO title in Canada

When Billy Joe Saunders walked into Sheffield’s Ingle gym, asking them to train him, he can’t have expected to have engendered such a quick rapport and camaraderie with his new team.

But Kell Brook, Kid Galahad, Amer Khan and others joined him and trainer Dom Ingle in Canada to give their support to his WBO 160lb crown defence on Saturday in Montreal.

The team spirit and backing showed by the Ingle clan will have done him the power of good.

And it won’t have done Brook any harm, as he prepares to return to boxing after losing his own world crown in May at Bramall Lane.

But for the moment all the emphasis is on Saunders, who faces a challenger in David Lemieux who has no fewer than 33 knockouts in 38 victories.

Saunders says: “Every second of every minute of every round, I’m going to have to be on my game.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the fight scene