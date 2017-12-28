Search

Sheffield boxing: Ingle prospect makes surprise switch

Kyle Yousaf (right) in action against Louis Norman during their Super-Flyweight contest at Bramall Lane, Sheffield in May.
Unbeaten Kyle Yousaf has changed his career direction and is now being promoted and managed by Doncaster’s Stefy Bull and trained by Sheffield’s Grant Smith.

It is a feather in the caps of his new team, whose brands have been increasing on the domestic scene.

Super flyweight Yousaf, 24, who has left the Ingle gym, will box on a Dennis Hobson show at Ponds Forge Arena, on February 2.

Smith said: “I’m friends with Kyle’s family; I trained his brother Saif to a national title, so they must have liked the way I work. He looked around at four or five other coaches so it’s a bit of an honour to get him.

“We want to bring on, see where he is in a tick-over fight and then push on.

“He is only a baby, nowhere near his prime, but soon we’ll be training him towards fighting into the championship rounds.”

Bull said: “I am chuffed - all of Yorkshire knows what a talent he is.

“It was totally unexpected, I just got a random phone call asking me if I was interested in having a meeting.

“Kyle will be out next on the Josh Wale Freesport TV show in February and then I will be working to deliver him title fights as soon as possible.”

Yousaf has an 12+0 record, (five KOs) and boxed on Kell Brook’s last undercard, at Bramall Lane.

He turned professional in February 2015.

Former world champion Junior Witter described him as “the future.”

