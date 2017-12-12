Video: Boxing promoter predicts winner in Sheffield derby battle

Carl Greaves believes the first title event he has ever promoted in Sheffield will go the way of Joss Paul.

Eckington's Paul takes on Wisewood's Carl Wild in a Sheffield derby and Central Area title decider at cruiserweight.

Greaves, who manages Wayne Reed who is also on the Double Tree by Hilton bill, believes Paul has the edge because of his pedigree at 200lbs.

"Joss is a natural cruiserweight, he's boxed at cruiserweight his whole career" he said.

"Carl Wild is coming up, he's been in with some good fighters, he might just struggle with Joss late on in this fight - the longer it goes the more it is going to suit Joss.

"Once it goes past five or six rounds Joss will start taking over with his size and strength."

Greaves, though, is taking nothing for granted.

"Carl is a tricky customer, a good boxer, he could outbox Joss."

The undercard is a varied one:

Welterweight Nina Bradley (Newark) 2 0 0 v Borislava Goranova (Bulgaria) 10 51 3

Bantamweight Tommy Frank (Sheffield) 5 0 0 v Brett Fidoe (Worcestershire) 8 41 3

Welterweight Jimmy Cooper 5 0 1 (Hampshire) v Kevin McCauley (West Mids) 15 156 12

Middleweight Wayne Reed (Sheffield) 13 15 0 v Emmanuel Moussinga (West Mids) 1 9 0.

Sheffield hasn't seen a lot of women boxers, so it will be interesting to watch Newark's Bradley.

Greaves says: "She's a great fighter, former national champion in the amateurs, she's 2+0 unbeaten in the professional, we call them the boxing couple because her partner Nathan McIntosh is also one of my fighters."

"There had been a lot of publicity in terms of them being possibly the only professional boxing partnership of its kind in the sport, he said.