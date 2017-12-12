VIDEO: Sheffield boxing derby: Carl Wild confident of ending Joss Paul's winning run

Carl Wild hopes to have a new nickname by the time Wednesday night is over.

He has been dubbed the 'Gatekeeper' after being pitched in against several up and coming hopefuls in the light heavyweight division.

Carl Wild

But the Wisewood bin man wants to be known as a champion after his contest with Eckington's Joss Paul at the Double Tree by Hilton, Norton.

The pair compete for the Central Area title at cruiserweight (200lbs; 14stone 4lbs.)

Wild has no intention of making up the numbers in the 10-rounder.

"I picked up that tagline after boxing another British title fighter Ricky Summers (March 2016; points loss) and did very good in that fight. A Dudley newspaper ended up calling me a Gatekeeper.

"I am hoping I can close the gate to be honest."

Wild says he is not the type to trash talk before a bout.

"I did use The Star to make the fight (calling Paul out in a video our website.)

"I wanted the fight and as soon as the fight was made I have got no reason to start calling him this that and the other. That's not what I am about."

Wild says he is confident, although he has a won 15 lost, 27 drawn, five record, compared with Paul's eight wins.

"I do fancy the fight. But I fancy every fight. When I fought Enzo Maccarinelli (former world champion) I fancied that fight...I have always thought: 'I can do this.'

"You have to have that self belief as a fighter, which I amn sure he will have to. But I am just hoping I have got that little bit more."

