Cricket: McKenna hits unbeaten 74 in Sheffield Collegiate victory

Cricket

Whiston got off to a dreadful start – 27-5 with opening bowlers Paul Hilton and Jake Smith rampant. Jake Myers rallied the tail with 45 but with Gareth Davis and Ali Manzoor unable to bat, they had to declare their innings closed on 120-8. Without Manzoor, Whiston were unable to test the Appleby Frodingham batsmen and they reached their target in just 14 overs for three down, Alex Grimes hitting 64 from 40 balls.

Collegiate 2nds in second place had a much more testing game against Wath, for whom Jonathan Plater made 54. Tom Eldred and Satyam Verma turned things round after Wath had made a promising start, and from 93-2, they slipped to 159-9 in a game reduced to 48 overs. Collegiate reached their target with just four balls and two wickets to spare thanks to Ed McKenna’s 74*

Houghton Main who had thrashed Collegiate the week before were playing lowly Conisbrough but struggled against some very accurate bowling from Ben Sommerville who took 5-31. Seven Houghton batsmen were clean bowled in a total of 133, which Conisbrough reached for six down.

By contrast, Cawthorne enjoyed themselves at bottom club Sprotbrough, making 216-5. Alex Morris particularly would have liked more. He was left on 99* as Cawthorne’s innings closed. Sprotbrough managed only 142 in reply, Muhammad Kaleem taking 5-35. It leaves Cawthorne well placed to join Appleby Frodingham in seeking the two promotion slots to the YS Premier League. Collegiate 2nds can’t go up because their 1st team are already there.

Rockingham and Oughtibridge, two recently promoted clubs, haven’t always found things easy in the Championship but now seem to be consolidating themselves in the middle of the table. Rockingham are just above them, but on Saturday Oughtibridge came out top, bowling Rockingham out for 144, Connor Snelgrove extracting the tail, with 5-29. Hamzah Ilyas set up Oughtbridge for the win with 58, but they rather stuttered over the line as Tony Munyonga picked off the later batsmen.

Meanwhile Darfield, who are having a rather discomforting balloon ride of a season, with a leaky canopy, had a much better day of things this week, throwing the sandbags out to score 232-8 and bowling Aston Hall 2nds out for 110. Everyone got runs. Luke Ogden made 50, Andrew Wood and Jonathan Malan made 45 each and three more scored over 20. Just the uplift they needed. For Aston Hall Tim Shaw took 4-52, but their batsmen struggled against a buoyant Jonathan Malan who took 6-48 in ten overs, well supported by Lewis Clayton and Dylan Smythe. It was enough to lift Darfield out of the relegation zone, their place taken by Aston Hall, with Sprotbrough just below.

In Div 1, Warmsworth consolidated their lead with an emphatic win over Upper Haugh, who seem to have lost their mojo in recent weeks. Liam Marshall made 103 and Rhys Mann 57 out of 222-5, while Jack Rodgers bowled out Upper Haugh for 104, taking 5-31. Treeton 2nds did even better against Norton Oakes, both Tevin Morkel and Lewis Pike scoring hundreds in a colossal 379-3. Pike made 157* in 67 balls with six 4s and seventeen 6s – not a day to be strolling round Oakes Park! Norton Oakes fell for 124. And Hallam 2nds and Sheffield and Phoenix tied!