Cricket: Sheffield Collegiate Rootettes compete in the ‘finals day’ at Whiston Cricket Club

Teams at South Yorkshire women's finals

The Rootettes are a grassroots women and girls cricket team, based at Abbeydale Sports Club, which produced the likes of England captain Joe Root, former England captain Michael Vaughan and International cricket umpire, Richard Kettleborough.

The Collegiate team includes girls from the age of 12 up to women in their 50s. The Rootettes play ‘soft ball’ cricket which is accessible to beginners, and some of their older women haven’t played sports since they were at school.

Whether young or old, they all agree that playing cricket has great benefits for their physical and mental well-being.

Sheffield Collegiate Rootettes at the finals

The six South Yorkshire teams competing at Whiston CC yesterday were Whiston Parish Belles, Go Greens, Hatfield, Sheffield Collegiate Rootettes, Higham and Green Moor.

Whiston Parish Belles were the winners on the day, accumulating the most runs from their matches.

Rootettes captain, Katie Stewart said it was a great day: “To see over 50 women and girls at Whiston playing cricket was really something special. The matches were played in the right spirit, with some competitiveness combined with good sportsmanship. The success of this event is just another example of the exciting surge of interest in women’s cricket”

Women around South Yorkshire are getting the cricket bug, even those who have no history or connection with the game. Katie added: “There were very few all female teams in South Yorkshire a year ago, but now they are springing up all over the place. We’ve recruited around 30 women and girls to Sheffield Collegiate since April and are hosting a big ‘Super Over festival’ on August the 26th”