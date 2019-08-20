Cricket: Sheffield team Parkhead tighten their grip on title

Cricket

They mustered exactly 100 in reply (A Khan 40 C Turner 5-12).

At Beauchief, home team De La Salle scored just 113 (K O’Sullivan 46) against title rivals Stocksbridge, who just kept ahead of the game, running out winners by 3 wickets (M Price 44* R Scaife 4-10).

This keeps Stocksbridge hard on the heels of Parkhead, but De La Salle must beat Parkhead this Saturday to stay in the hunt. Sheffield Collegiate IV were 102 all out (S Azam 4-12), Totley Bent passing this with 7 wickets down.

Sheffield Medics run amok, hitting a huge 279-3 (S Rajebhosale 103* R Ivaturi 51) and blowing away lowly Sheffield Civil Service for 82 (S Rajebhosale 4-25).

In a low-scoring affair at Warminster Road, visitors Hathersage were bundled out for just 95 (L Gray 4-22), but Sheffield University Staff found this beyond reach and succumbed to 66 all out (T Harris 4-16).

Division Two

Sheffield Transport took an important step towards gaining Division One status for the first time after making 168-8 (Y Kote 46 S Levick 44) and dismissing promotion hopefuls Hallam III for 116. Once again second placed Grindleford suffered the frustration of not being able to play due to rain, this time at Bakewell. Parkhead II scored 203 all out and then just held on, bowling out Hallam IV for 197. Promotion chasing Telecom Sports suffered a reverse at bottom club Youlgrave Lodge. Telecom Sports mustered only 93 (D Gs 56* S Yates 4-6), which Youlgrave Lodge passed with 2 wickets down to give them their first win of the summer. In a low-scoring thriller at Fox Lane, visitors Norton Woodseats II were 92 all out. In reply, Hollinsend II slowly got closer and closer, but lost wickets regularly. The last pair batted well, but Hollinsend lost their final wicket for 89 to give Norton Woodseats a remarkable win (J Cross 5-8).

It was a day of upsets in Division Three, with the top three all going down to defeat. Firstly leaders Walkley were 89 all out at Ridgeway, who gained a 4 wicket win (A Mohawia 4-14) to keep their chances of promotion alive.

Sheffield Super Kings made 167-9 (I Arun 57 V Verma 4-34) and sent back second placed Sheffield Centralians II for 142. Super Kings leapfrog third placed Sheffield University Staff, who were held to 101-8 by Baslow, which Baslow stuttered past with 8 wickets down.

Chesterfield III were shot out for 61 by Stocksbridge II, who went to a comfortable 10 wicket win. Finally, the Hathersage II versus Richmond was cancelled due to rain.

In Division Four, Sheffield Transport II were blown away for 82, thanks to Grace Middleton, who snaffled 7-23, her efforts were in vain, as her team, Chesterfield Barbarians II fell to 71 all out (C McConnell 41 L Lihinikadu 5-5). Promotion seeking De La Salle II made 147-5 (R Fenwick 40*) but saw Hallam V ease their way to 150-3 (W Laycock 46*) and by so doing,