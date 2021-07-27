Sheffield youngsters go one better than Joe Root to become champions of Yorkshire

Students at King Ecgbert School in Dore celebrated a hugely impressive win over West Yorkshire-based Ilkley Grammar in the final of the aptly-named ‘Under-13 Joe Root Cup’, a competition Root himself only reached the semi-finals of when he was a King Ecgbert pupil many years ago!

Batting first, the champions fought back from a horror start to their innings that saw their top three batsmen out for 0 and the score at 2/3 before a fightback from the middle and lower order pushed them to a total of 72.

In reply Ilkley, who have Yorkshire star Harry Brook among their alumni, were skittled out for just 56 thanks in particular to fine bowling from Tom Bradley, who took three wickets, and Oliver Marsh took four wickets for just five runs.

Students of King Ecgbert School celebrate becoming championship of Yorkshire with YCCC royalty Sir Geoffrey Boycott.

The player of the match award went to Harry Wynn, who scored 17 in what proved to be a match-winning knock.

Another former England captain, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, was on hand to award the champions their medals.

King Ecgbert Head of PE Pat Howse said: “They were all brilliant. We have never won this before even in Joe Root’s days we only made it to the semi-final.