Doncaster abandoned in effort to preserve Town Moor for Saturday

Racing at Doncaster had to be abandoned after five races on Friday when the track was deemed unfit for racing.

The first four races on Town Moor took place largely without incident, but in the fifth race Joueur Bresilien and Aidan Coleman slipped up on the bend, prompting a delegation of jockeys and officials to inspect the course.

The decision was then made to abandon the final two races, with clerk of the course Roderick Duncan keen for racecourse staff to begin remedial work on the track immediately to ensure Saturday’s seven-race card can go ahead as planned.

He said: “None of us want to see horses coming down like that. It gave us a problem earlier in the day and the track has continued to dry as we’ve gone through the day.

“The consensus was it wasn’t safe. The chase course has been less problematic, but we wanted to start our preparation by slitting the track and starting watering now to get it right for tomorrow.

“We’ll aerate the track and get some irrigated water on to it.”



