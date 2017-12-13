Dundee Stars 7-2 Sheffield Steelers - Cup romp for Thommo’s men

Steelers’ progress through to the Challenge Cup semi-final

looks almost a formality.

Sheffield Steelers' Davey Phillips

Sheffield buried Dundee Stars 7-2 in the quarter final first leg; d-man Davey Phillips recording a rare double.

Teams can never be complacent, but it would take a momentous upset for Stars to overcome this huge deficit.

Sheffield would cheerfully play this team every week!

Both teams had been motivated for this one. Stars had been beaten four times by Steelers this year, conceding 28 times.

Meanwhile, Sheffield have been poor against Conference teams and needed a confidence booster.

Dundee drew the first blood, Jordan Cownie benefitting from a deflected shot at 13:47. But Steelers hit back quickly.

Colton Fretter caught out the goalie Travis Fullerton with a near post shot.

Then Andreas Valdix put the visitors 2-1 up, thanks to Levi Nelson and Mark Matheson, at 16:36...the two strikes arriving in just 40 seconds.

Having outshot Dundee 15-9 in the first period, Sheffield opened the second with a creative third goal, Ben O’Connor hitting the net at 27:31.

Dundee halved their deficit when Taylor Dickin beat Ervins Mustukovs at 36:51.

But another double blast put the win beyond doubt.

John Armstrong and Matt Marquardt set up Davey Phillips to whip the puck in off the post at 43:35.

Just 49 seconds later Levi Nelson fired high past Fullerton for 5-2.

D-man Phillips added a rare second and Marquardt completed the scoring in a landslide finish.