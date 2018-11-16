England women’s side announced for Canada clash at Castle Park

England women’s head coach Simon Middleton has named his matchday 23 to face Canada at Castle Park, the home of Doncaster Knights, on Sunday (2pm).

Middleton makes 10 changes to the starting 15, with four new players coming in following last week’s win against USA Women at Allianz Park.

Saracens back rows Poppy Cleall and Marlie Packer come into the pack, while Rachael Burford (Harlequins) returns to make her 80th England appearance and Millie Wood (Gloucester-Hartpury) makes her first start on the wing, having previously made three appearances for the Red Roses at centre.

Among those players moving from last weekend’s bench, Sarah Hunter (Loughborough Lightning) returns at No 8 to captain the side, while Bristol Bears centre Lucy Attwood earns her first start for the Red Roses, having come off the bench in her debut during Friday’s 57-5 win.

Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning), who earned a memorable 100th cap last weekend, moves to the bench with Zoe Harrison (Saracens) starting at fly half.

Middleton said: “From the outset, our intention for the Quilter Internationals was to give each of the selected squad of 28 players an opportunity to stake their claim within a Test match environment.

“The competition for places is really tough within the squad and that’s great to see. There were some excellent individual performances against the USA on Friday and I will expect to see the same on Sunday against Canada.

“We are really excited to play in Yorkshire and are looking forward to a great crowd and atmosphere at Castle Park on Sunday.”

The Red Roses last played Canada, who are ranked number four in the world, in three Tests last November, with England coming away with a 3-0 series win.

To buy tickets visit www.drfc.co.uk.