Barnsley 1-1 Reading - match report

DEFENDER Ethan Pinnock rescued a point for Barnsley against Reading at Oakwell.

Just when it was looking like the Reds were set to slip to another scoreless Championship defeat, Pinnock darted in to head home sub Lloyd Isgrove's cross in dramatic style in the 90th minute.

Both sides struggled to carve out a clear opportunity during the opening quarter of the game.

The Royals showed up first, with defender Chris Gunter being denied by a smart save from Reds' favourite Adam Davies.

The hosts then began to show some encouraging invention.

Mamadou Thiam was thwarted by a last-ditch tackle from former Reds loanee Paul McShane, then the Barnsley front-man brought a fine save out of Reading 'keeper Vito Mannone.

Just after the half-hour mark the Reds almost broke through, but Thiam volleyed Andy Yiadom's cross into the side-netting.

Harvey Barnes then planted a header inches wide from a superb Adam Hammill cross.

Mannone was busy in the opening stages of the second period as the Reds pressed hard for an opener.

Thiam and Tom Bradshaw were both denied by decent stops from the Royals' stopper.

It was the Royals who went on to break the deadlock in the 68th minute.

Yann Kermogant pounced, heading home Tyler Blackett's cross from close range.

Sub Isgrove and Zeki Fryers came closest to snatching a late Reds equaliser, before Pinnick's late heroics.

Barnsley (4-4-2): Davies; Yiadom (McCarthy, 69), Pinnock, Lindsay, Fryers; Hammill, Williams, Gardner, Barnes (Isgrove, 69); Bradshaw, Thiam (Ugbo, 69).

Subs not used: Townsend, Mallan, Potts, Bird.

Reading (4-5-1): Mannone; Gunter, McShane, Moore, Blackett; van den Berg (Evans, 62), Swift (Aluko, 59), Edwards, McCleary (Bodvarsson, 81), Barrow; Kermogant.

Subs not used: Jaakkola, Ilori, Clement, Richards.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).