Barnsley 4 Notts County 0: Cauley Woodrow keeps his word as Reds progress in FA Cup

Cauley Woodrow did not need long to prove he is a man of his word.

The Barnsley striker vowed to repay the fans after a nightmare start to life at Oakwell and he did just that, scoring a brilliant goal to set his side on the way to a 4-0 FA Cup win over Notts County.

It was Woodrow's second start, and third appearance overall, since he recovered from the hamstring injury which ruined the first three months of his Barnsley career.

And the Reds faithful finally got a glimpse of what he is capable of as he fired home a fine volley early in the second half against the League Two side.

Further goals from Zeki Fryers, Brad Potts and Kieffer Moore made it an enjoyable afternoon for the Reds, who eased into the hat for the second-round draw.

It threatened to be another one of those frustrating afternoons at Oakwell as Harry Kewell's side held firm in the first half and could even have gone ahead had Elliot Hewitt not strayed offside when glancing a header past Adam Davies.

But the League One promotion candidates flexed their muscles after the break and ran riot.

After Woodrow's impressive opener Fryers doubled the lead five minutes later and then it was game over.

Potts' close-range finish and a trademark Moore header in the final 10 minutes put the gloss on the result.

Still, despite the 4-0 win, boss Daniel Stendel was left wanting more.

The German said: “I’m happy with the performance. It’s not easy coming into a game when you’re the favourite team.

“I think in the first half, we had a lot of patience to wait for our chance and in the second half it was good for us that we scored two minutes after half-time and then we could show how we can play.

“We created a lot of chances and four goals is good, maybe we could have scored eight but in the end, we are in the next round.

“In the first half, you could see it wasn’t a league game. It was a home game, we were favourites and were expected to win the game but the attitude in the second half made me happy.

“We weren’t happy with 20 minutes to go just being 3-0 up, we just wanted to score, score and score.”

Barnsley: Davies, Fryers, Pinnock, Lindsay, McGeehan, Cavare (Brown 68), Moore, Potts, Woodrow (Bahre 68), Thiam, Mowatt (Hedges 77).

Subs: Greatorex, Moncur, Jackson, Pinillos.

Notts County: Fitzsimons, Hewitt, Alessandra, Dennis (Etete 72), Thomas (Jones 72), Boldewijn, Brisley, Ward, Milsom, Evina (Dunn 82), Turley.

Subs: Pindroch, Duffy, Hawkridge, Davies.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge

Attendance: 5,878