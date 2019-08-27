Blades Super Draw Football: Sheffield’s Norton Sportsman take on Oughtibridge

Royal Earl, last season’s Division One champions and League Twentytwo Cup winners.

Oughtibridge did the double over Norton last season, winning 3-0 at home and 4-2 away, and Oughtibridge have only failed to beat them once, a remarkable 5-5 draw a couple of seasons ago.

The hosts shouldn't take three points for granted though as Norton have only lost four times in the league in three seasons away from home.

The following weekend will see the majority of teams playing their first games of the season.

The CBC Premier looks as if it could be the strongest it has ever been. That's due in part to the strength of the clubs coming up, with Royal Earl, Crookes and Cotts all making their bow in the top flight.

Royal Earl in particular will be trying to complete a piece of Sunday League history - if they take the title they will become the first Sheffield club to have won both the Meadowhall and Blades Super Draw League titles and League Cups, and both the Sunday Senior and Sunday Junior Cups.

That won't be easy though as last seasons champions Wadsley Bridge Pheasant has added some new faces to their squad in an attempt for a second successive title and both Stannington Village and Redmires are certain to challenge for the title again.

In Division One, newly promoted Boynton Sports, Sheffield Sixs and Mosborough Whites will be trying for a second successive promotion, but both Intake Old Boys and Chapeltown RBL will be hoping to bounce straight back after their relegation from the CBC Premier Division last season.

Cobden View did well last season and with a few additions they could also be right in the promotion mix.

Southey Social will also be hoping to have a better season and could be one of the surprise packages.

Division Two will see five teams playing their first ever games in the Blades Super Draw League.

Eckington BFC, Nether Green, and New Bohemians all had successful spells in the Meadowhall Under 21 League before joining the Blades Super Draw League, whilst the other two, Killamarsh Juniors and Darfield United have some familiar names in their ranks.

The five of them are certain to be among the favourites for promotion from Division Two and they should make it a very competitive division.

The draw for Round 1 of the League TwentyTwo Cup was made by journalists Nathan Hemmingham and Danny Hall at Bramall Lane prior to the Blades home clash with Leicester City.

The three games required for Round 1 saw Beighton Magpies v Wadsley Jack Athletic, Darfield United v Brinsworth Phoenix and New Bohemians v Nether Green come out of the hat .

The three ties will be played on Sunday 8 Sept, with an 11 am kick-off.

FIXTURES