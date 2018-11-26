Ambulance crews slam fans who ‘wanted to ruin’ Sheffield United vs Rotherham United match

Ambulance crews have slammed a number of fans for their behaviour during Rotherham United’s clash at home to Sheffield United on Saturday.

Rotherham United’s Jamie Proctor hit a stoppage-time equaliser to earn the home side a valuable point in the South Yorkshire derby.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield Utd - Credit: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Mark Duffy gave Chris Wilder’s side an early lead at the New York Stadium before Jon Taylor’s deflected equaliser.

Chris Basham’s far-post header restored the Blades’ lead but Proctor’s late equaliser denied Wilder’s side from returning to the top of the table.

After his opening goal, Duffy appeared to have a number of missiles hurled at him by Rotherham United fans with the attacker complaining to the referee about the incident.

Sheffield United fans had already been banned from all pubs in the town centre with a visible police presence on hand to control any disruption.

Ambulance crews warned fans before the game to stay safe but stated there were a number of minor injuries.

Richard Harrington, Tactical Commander at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, tweeted: “A number of minor injuries at the football today but thankfully none to hospital. Sadly there was some fans that wanted to ruin the game for others. Thankfully the @syptweet were on hand to assist.”